TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was virtually unchanged in late-morning trading as gains from higher gold prices were offset by a weaker energy sector while the loonie surged.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.87 points at 16,539.41.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 120.72 points at 28,546.23. The S&P 500 index was up 20.99 points at 3,467.82, while the Nasdaq composite was up 112.41 points at 11,533.39.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.13 cents US compared with 75.64 cents US on Thursday.
The November crude contract was down 59 cents US at US$40.60 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 11.4 cents US at US$2.74 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$31.10 at US$1,926.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nearly 4.1 cents US at US$3.08 a pound.
