TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the energy, technology and health care sectors, while U.S. stock markets also stepped lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.05 points at 16,423.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 116.17 points at 28,397.83. The S&P 500 index was down 20.53 points at 3,468.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 109.11 points at 11,659.62.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.52 cents US compared with 76.11 cents US on Wednesday.