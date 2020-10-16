S&P/TSX composite edges lower, loonie climbs

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading amid losses in the telecommunications and mining sectors, while U.S. stock markets marched higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.28 points at 16,498.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 261.49 points at 28,755.69. The S&P 500 index was up 19.36 points at 3,502.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 28.03 points at 11,741.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.81 cents US compared with 75.59 cents US on Thursday.