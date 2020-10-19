Here’s What Mazda Has in Store for the 2021 Model Year

For a relatively small automaker with a relatively small product line Mazda consistently churns out some excellent vehicles. With the spirit of the MX-5 roadster baked into all their offerings they put an emphasis on driving pleasure.

There aren’t any new Mazda models coming in 2021 and you’ll have to wait a little longer for the electric MX-30, but every single product currently offered will get a series of updates from added features to new trim lines. Here are some of the significant ones you can expect in showrooms in the coming months:

Mazda3 and CX-30 move further upmarket

The Mazda3 and 3 Sport, very important products for Mazda even in the face of the ever-growing SUV craze are getting an all-new Turbo option. It will continue to move this compact sedan and hatchback more upmarket, an area where Mazda says more of its customers are heading.

Unlike previous iterations of turbocharged Mazda3s, this one will sway toward the luxury end of things rather than the hot hatch segment the Civic Type R lives in. Although Mazda was quick to point out that the 320 lb-ft of torque it will produce from its 2.5-L turbo 4-cylinder is the highest in its class, besting even the racy Honda. The intention here is to target that all-important entry-level luxury customer that was considering an Audi A3 or BMW 2 series.

The Turbo will start at $32,900 and will come standard with all-wheel drive and the 6-speed automatic. A manual will likely not be offered.

The base 2021 Mazda3 GX sedan will start at $20,500, $2500 more than last year but it will include more standard equipment like A/C, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a slew of additional driving aids.

The turbo option will also become available on the 2021 CX-30, which doesn’t see many changes since its introduction this year. And like the Mazda3, the base CX-30 will also get additional equipment, although in a somewhat strange decision by Mazda, both will drop the cylinder deactivation feature from the 2.5L 4-cylinder.

CX-3 lives on

Rumours about the CX-3’s demise were proven unfounded as it too will get some attention in the way of a new $500 custom appearance package that includes white and tan upholstery and a few unique trim bits inside and out.