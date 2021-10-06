S&P/TSX composite rises even as energy prices dip

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as the energy and base metals sectors pulled back, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 142.81 points at 20,040.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 344.54 points at 33,970.13. The S&P 500 index was down 34.98 points at 4,310.74, while the Nasdaq composite was down 83.92 points at 14,349.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.12 cents US compared with 79.52 cents US on Tuesday.