We have a feeling you’re due for a new face mask

I’m a uniform dresser at heart: Black pants, black top (grey if I’m feeling adventurous; white if I’ve already had a coffee) and sneakers of some sort. My face mask game follows suit, natch. Most days I’ll reach for a basic black covering acquired in bulk at my local dry cleaner, but on others, you may catch me in a baby pink face mask dotted with ditsy florals or a vibrant lilac origami-inspired iteration. Totally off-brand for me, yes, but in these (dare I say!) unprecedented times, I’m all for experimenting with this must-have accessory. And as we enter a new season, there’s no better time to switch things up and play around with different prints, styles and textures. Here, I’ve rounded up eight of the best face masks for fall.

This fuzzy cream-coloured fleece covering will keep you nice and toasty on those chilly morning commutes. Brixton face mask, $20, nordstrom.ca

This mask boasts a unique origami-like design and a back strap for extra support. Bonus: J.Lo is a fan. Henry face mask, $23, ownyourpermission.com

Avoid fogged-up specs with these bright Baggu masks that have a pronounced nose bridge to help curb condensation. Baggu face mask set, $27 (for 3), indigo.ca

Top off a chic PJ-inspired look or a smart office ensemble with a structured pinstripe mask. Bugatti face mask set, $15 (for 2), thebay.com

A good nude shade is hard to come by. This cotton mask by Canadian outerwear brand Freed comes in varying skin tones. Amask by Freed face mask, $15, thebay.com

You can never go wrong with leopard print (it is a neutral, after all). Banana Republic face mask set, $15 (for 2), bananarepublic.gapcanada.ca

Attending a fancy gathering? Slip’s mulberry silk face masks are ideal for donning with show-stopping evening wear. Slip face mask, $53, nordstrom.ca

If you’re constantly forgetting to grab your mask on the way out the door, it’s time you get a variety pack. Old Navy face mask set, $15 (for 5), oldnavy.gapcanada.ca

