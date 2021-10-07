A makeup artist on how to look less tired

Survey: Who here is quite certain they looked at least five years younger before the pandemic? Considering 2022 is just three months away, our perception isn’t that far off. (How in the actual hell?) Still, the glumness of it all has surely played a part: As our outlook darkened, so did our under eyes it seems.

Good news: Grace Lee is here to help (with the under-eye part, though her joy is so infectious, she might just brighten your day, too). The recipient of the Makeup Artist of the Year award at this year’s CAFAs generously agreed to share her best concealer tips with us and our eye area will never be the same.

Don’t overdo it: Is the upside-down concealer triangle under the eyes officially a thing of the past? “I get triggered by this question [laughs] because I feel like this whole over-concealing trend was created by very young people,” says Lee. “And now, it’s shifting because those same people are getting older and realizing that they have pores and lines, and it’s just too much!” Since concealer is much more opaque than foundation, spackling it too thickly can make it appear cakey and emphasize skin texture, which can age you, says Lee. Not what we want.

Be strategic about placement: “I would see people putting on so much product in that V-shape when they didn’t need it, just because they were told to,” says Lee. “People are realizing that all that concealer brought down their face.” The new method trending on social media is just the opposite. Named the “lifted concealer technique,” it consists of applying concealer only at the inner and outer corner of the eye, angling it sharply outward at the ends for a lifted look. “Those can be good places to put,” says Lee, adding that if you have extreme darkness or redness under your eyes, you’ll still need to apply it to those areas as well. “Also, I personally don’t like placing concealer near the tear duct because that’s where the eyes water — it can become messy.” Bottom line, she says: “Place it only where you need it.”

Don’t go too pale: Ever feel like concealer actually makes your under eyes look worse? That’s likely a colour issue, says the pro. “If you try to conceal a dark area with a lighter product, it’ll go grey,” she explains. “It’s like you’re just putting a lighter shield over it, which makes it look muddy.” What you want to do is address the darkness first with something that is equally as dark and then apply a brightener over top. “It could be a lighter shade of your concealer, or there are concealer shades that are explicitly meant for brightening and have more pink or yellow in them.”

Remember colour theory: Though she doesn’t recommend it for everybody, Lee says colour correcting can be amazing if your dark circles have bluish undertones. “A peach concealer does wonders — wonders! — because you’re actually fixing the problem and not just masking it with a light concealer,” she says. “And I find you tend to use a lot less concealer when you actually colour correct beforehand.”

Set it — lightly: “Hopefully, the baking trend is done — I can’t with that!” Lee says of the Instagram-famous trick of packing on powder over concealer and letting it sit (or “bake”) for a few minutes before dusting off the excess. “Again, when you’re 16 and you have no lines or pores, it’s great. But as you get older, less is always more.” Lee is a fan of “control powdering,” meaning applying powder strategically, i.e., once again, just where you need. “I like to use a small fluffy brush, like a crease brush, dipped in translucent powder and just lightly go over the under-eyes to set the concealer.”

Don’t forget your lids: Another of Lee’s go-to concealer tricks is to use the product as an eyeshadow base. “I do a sheer wash because I find a lot of people’s lids are actually dark,” she says. On top of brightening the area, it also helps shadow last longer. Just make sure to set the concealer with a bit of powder, just like you did for your under eyes. “It makes your makeup stay on and you don’t even need a special eyeshadow primer.”

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer, $15, shoppersdrugmart.ca

The cult-classic concealer: “It’s fricking amazing!” says Lee, “and I’m not just saying that because I work with the brand” (Lee is the Maybelline’s lead artist for Canada). “It’s great with the sponge applicator, but it’s also great with your finger or a brush. It covers, but it’s not crazy, and I think that’s why there’s such a cult following. There’s not even any commercials on it — people just love that concealer.”