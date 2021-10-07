S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets up

TORONTO — U.S. stock markets were up in in late-morning trading after American lawmakers reached a deal to extend the government's borrowing, while Canada's main stock index edged up as well.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 216.74 points at 20,408.40, with base metals and information technology leading the triple-digit increase.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 501.54 points at 34,918.53.

The S&P 500 index was up 59.27 points at 4,422.82 while the Nasdaq composite was up 227.29 points at 14,729.20,