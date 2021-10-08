How to ace your online holiday shopping

In theory, online shopping is as straightforward as “I see it, I want it, I add it to cart.” In practice, however, it can be a minefield of delayed arrivals, unexpected customs fees and objects that are either vastly smaller or larger than they appeared in your browser.

Pile on the antic pressure of online shopping for gifts — for other people! in a global pandemic! — and you understand why people end up in the convenience store at 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, desperately cobbling together magazines, gift cards and a packet of jerky as a “present basket.” (This, uh, happened to a friend of a friend once. Allegedly.)

Because 2021 is doing its best to rival its diabolical predecessor, there are a few unique challenges with online holiday shopping this year. We’re dealing with “supply chain issues” across many industries, for starters. That means there are disruptions at every stage of products getting made — not enough trucks to deliver raw material to factories, slower production because of physical distancing, delays while the products wait for space on a ship to be exported from the country where they were made, not enough workers to package your gift in the warehouse in Canada — which cumulatively means things could be harder to find this year and more expensive when you do get your hands on them.

Stores are doing their best to counter this: Lululemon, for instance, is chartering extra air freight instead of shipping via sea ports, which are seeing record “traffic jams” as cargo ships wait for their turn to dock. (Santa, a source shared, is concerned about a Great Resignation among reindeer and elves, record numbers of whom are absconding to try to make it on TikTok instead.)

This is all exacerbated by the fact that holiday sales are forecast to jump this year: nine per cent over last year in the U.S., per Deloitte, which could be a rough guide for Canada’s own demand. If Home Depot’s sold-out Halloween decoration situation (in mid-September!) is any indication, the world is determined to make up for the merry they didn’t get to make in 2020.

So what does all this tedious biz talk have to do with your holiday shopping list? A lot, as you may find out when you’re frantically searching for that Must Have It Toy in late November and can’t find it anywhere. Whether you’re mixing some IRL browsing with a soupçon of delivery or going fully online this year, here are some pro tips to help you navigate online holiday shopping and find the cheer in gifting this year.

When should I start online holiday shopping to make sure I have gifts to give on time?

As soon as you can? Thanks to our pal Supply Chain Disruption, we could see a repeat (or worse!) of last year, where packages took forever to arrive and seemed to spend weeks in sorting depot purgatory as overwhelmed carriers tried to cope with the volume. The advice we got from a Canada Post spokesperson last year still stands: “Canadians should start shopping as soon as possible and not wait until the last minute to send items to loved ones. As well, any items people want to ship overseas will take more time as there are fewer planes to carry cargo.”

How early then? Well, Sarah Power, the founder and creative director of Inland, an online platform dedicated to showcasing Canadian designers, recommends ordering gifts by the end of November at the latest. Even sooner is better, though, if you’re shopping with local designers or artisans, who often make items to order, resulting in longer lead times. For larger retailers, the cut-off date for free standard shipping is usually about 10 days before Dec. 25 and a week before for expedited delivery. If you happen to miss those cut-offs, don’t forget that in-store or curbside pickup for your online order is usually an option up until Christmas Eve. Sending those gifts yourself in packages tied up with string? Fedex, as a rough guide for other parcel services, suggests sending any packages within Canada by Wednesday, Dec. 15, this year for ground shipping, while you can delay until Wednesday, Dec. 21, if you shell out for two-day shipping.

Are there any “hot” gifts I should definitely buy early this year?