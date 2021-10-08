This detached home in Toronto is listed for $750,000. Nearby homes have sold for a million. Why is it priced this way?

Despite today’s hot housing market, this home has been listed for more than 20 days, another reason why Litchmore believes the price is negotiable.

“The fact that a home is on the market for more than 20 days in this very tight real estate market means it has big deficiencies that your average buyer can’t look beyond and price could be a factor with this one,” said Litchmore.

Litchmore notes that the pictures of the house are also not as attractive compared to other similar detached homes. For example, there’s a cigarette ashtray laying around.

“The biggest issue is the condition (the home) is probably in,” said Litchmore. “I suspect that there might be issues around air quality and stuff like that. If it was in better condition, more and renovated that would be a good price.”

Due to these factors, Litchmore thinks the house will sell for less. Realistically, he believes it could for around $680,000 to $720,000, but that could depend on how long the seller is willing to wait it out.

The home also has vinyl siding which is less desirable to many buyers in the city. The home last sold for $239,000 back in 2006.

Tips to finding places like this: For homes that have been listed for a while, like this one, prices are more likely negotiable, Litchmore advised. In many cases that means getting a property at a lower price.

Litchmore also suggests that while a house may be out-of-date, the property it’s located on could be worth a lot especially if you have time to fix it up.

Libaan Osman is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Reach him via email: losman@thestar.ca