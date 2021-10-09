Travel news: Indigenous stories in Montreal, Diptyque’s new scents of place, and a touring show for rock ’n’ roll fans

Listen and learn

As part of its centennial programming, Montreal’s McCord Museum has launched a new permanent exhibition, “Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience.” Produced by Huron-Wendat curator Elisabeth Kaine, it features nearly 100 objects, as well as 80 text and video stories — the latter gathered by Kaine through lengthy dialogue with 800 members of Quebec’s 11 Indigenous nations. Guided tours to spark discussion will be offered daily starting Oct. 12.

Scents of place

Luxury perfumer Diptyque is marking its 60th anniversary with a destination-themed collection called Le Grand Tour. Pick up the “Paris” scented candle, with notes of a Seine-side stroll, antique books and cobblestones as an ode to the company’s hometown. Or if you’re in the French capital, stop by Diptyque’s exhibition, “Voyages Immobiles” (on at La Poste Du Louvre until Oct. 24), which features original, travel-inspired works by nine contemporary artists.

Road show

“Unzipped,” a major touring exhibition all about The Rolling Stones, will open at TheMuseum in downtown Kitchener, Ont., on Nov. 30. The multimedia retrospective (previously known as “Exhibitionism”) features everything from a recreation of the band’s dingy Edith Grove flat to a trove of original artifacts, including instruments, stage costumes and personal diaries.

Night lights

Canada’s largest free outdoor light festival will be back this winter and running longer than usual. From Nov. 13 to Feb. 21, 2022, the Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights will set the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and streets across Niagara Falls aglow with sparkling trees, wildlife displays and other designs, totalling 3 million lights.

