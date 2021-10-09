What’s trending in cruise travel? Small, sleek and more sustainable expedition ships are steering the way

As I duck my head under the turquoise water, I’m surrounded by a technicolour blur of neon fish. They dance in a shimmering, synchronized wave, then quickly dart out of view to reveal the marbled green and brown shell of a giant sea turtle. Gentle and graceful, he lets me drift alongside him for several minutes.

I surface and lift my snorkel mask to gain a better view. An inflatable Zodiac boat knifes through the waves toward me, approaching to whisk me back onto the Ecoventura Theory, the 20-person expedition ship that has brought me to a corner of the world unlike anywhere else: the Galapagos Islands.

The Ecuadorian province’s wildlife has long drawn travellers (most famously, Charles Darwin), and it’s managed to preserve 95 per cent of its endemic species, including the diverse marine creatures I see while snorkeling. This is thanks in part to tour operators like Ecoventura, which are committed to small-scale, low-impact trips in this sensitive ecosystem.

While cruising often conjures images of megaships, a growing number of travellers are rethinking how they take to the water. More than 200 tour operators surveyed this year by the Adventure Travel Trade Association listed small expedition cruising in their top 10 trending activities, based on consumer bookings. A similar 2020 report ranked demand for sustainable, low-impact trips number two on a list of trending itineraries.

Back on the Theory, a fiery sunset turns the sleek, wood-clad rooftop deck golden as I grab a seat at the bar for a post-snorkel mojito. Frigate birds circle and swoop overhead, hitching a ride on the wind and escorting the ship to the bay where we’ll dock for the evening. While this may be the most stylish way to sail the Galapagos, the Theory’s thoughtful design goes beyond the deck’s luxurious, nautical-inspired daybeds.

“Our boats are built with conservation front of mind,” says Santiago Dunn, CEO at Ecoventura. In 2000, the company became one of the first recipients of SmartVoyager status, a UNESCO-recognized certification for sustainable tourism in South America, granted to ships that meet high conservation standards. Take each boat’s curved bow, which helps cut through waves more efficiently to allow for smoother sailing and less drag, reducing fuel consumption.

All Ecoventura boats also produce their own drinking water through a reverse-osmosis desalination system, eliminating the need for bottled water in single-use plastic. There’s also a plan in place to prevent graywater (such as drainage from dishwater, showers and laundry) from polluting the ocean: the boats filter up to 10,000 litres of graywater per day and hold it for safe disposal.

While greener design is an important part of what makes many small expedition ships more ecoconscious, the itineraries are also often geared to helping people experience their destination in a responsible way. “Part of what allows for a more meaningful trip is that these ships bring on cultural and educational experiences that help you connect with where you are,” says Ross Klein, a professor at Memorial University in Newfoundland and a cruise industry expert.

On board the Theory, there are two naturalist guides, one for each group of 10 people. Over the course of my weeklong journey, the guides enlighten us on everything from Darwinian history to the rules of ethical wildlife watching (always observe from a distance, for one). We’re also reminded to leave the lightest footprint possible when hiking or snorkeling, staying on marked trails and away from delicate marine plants.

“We have a controlled and careful approach to exploring our protected islands,” says Dunn. To further these efforts, Ecoventura worked with the Charles Darwin Foundation and the Galapagos National Park to establish the Galapagos Biodiversity and Education for Sustainability Fund, which supports research and conservation projects.