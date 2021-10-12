TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading amid losses in the financial, technology and telecommunications sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.33 points at 20,411.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.19 points at 34,516.25. The S&P 500 index was down 0.86 of a point at 4,360.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 12.13 points at 14,474.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.31 cents US compared with 80.12 cents US on Friday.