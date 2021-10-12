TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading amid losses in the financial, technology and telecommunications sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.33 points at 20,411.98.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.19 points at 34,516.25. The S&P 500 index was down 0.86 of a point at 4,360.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 12.13 points at 14,474.07.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.31 cents US compared with 80.12 cents US on Friday.
The November crude contract was up 20 cents at US$80.72 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up three cents at US$5.38 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$7.10 at US$1,762.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.37 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — North American stock markets were relatively flat Tuesday as investors eagerly await the start of third-quarter earnings reports and the latest monthly inflation numbers.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 20.81 points to 20,437.12.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 117.72 points at 34,378.34. The S&P 500 index was down 10.54 points at 4,350.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.27 points at 14,465.93.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.25 cents US compared with 80.12 cents US on Friday.
The November crude contract was up 12 cents at US$80.64 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$5.51 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$3.60 at US$1,759.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.1 cents at US$4.33 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
By The Canadian Press
