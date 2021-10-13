Tech, materials sector help lift S&P/TSX composite

Gold is considered an inflation hedge.

Energy lost 0.6 per cent as crude oil prices slipped on worries that high inflation will reduce energy demand.

"Inflation seemed to work against oil today and in favour of gold," Currie said in an interview.

The November crude contract was down 20 cents at US$80.44 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 8.5 cents at US$5.59 per mmBTU.

Vermillion Energy Inc. lost 2.3 per cent, followed by Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Cenovus Energy Inc. down 1.9 and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.35 cents US compared with 80.25 cents US on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.53 of a point at 34,377.81. The S&P 500 index was up 13.15 points at 4,363.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 105.71 points at 14,571.64.

The first corporate results from the third quarter were strong, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc. beating expectations. The U.S. bank's shares lost 2.6 per cent while the asset manager was slightly higher on the day.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting and released Wednesday suggested the central bank will begin tapering its bond purchases by US$15 billion a month, likely starting in mid-November.

However, Currie said the high inflation reading could prompt a slight delay.

"Some people were expecting a bigger trim than the $15 billion, but maybe that's an indication to people that inflation is more of a concern than the Fed wants to let on."

