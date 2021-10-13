Tech sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite

TORONTO — Gains in the technology sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.93 points at 20,518.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 163.78 points at 34,214.56. The S&P 500 index was down 5.53 points at 4,345.12, while the Nasdaq composite was up 58.18 points at 14,524.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.38 cents US compared with 80.25 cents US on Tuesday.