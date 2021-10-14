This fully-furnished Toronto unit is available for $1,720 a month, utilities included. Why hasn’t it been rented out?

Although a furnished home may be appealing to some, Litchmore doesn’t see it as a big asset.

“I don’t know how many people want a fully furnished place,” he says. “I know students do, and people that are sort of transient, international students or people who just moved to the city for work — that might be a benefit to them, but I don’t know how much in demand fully furnished places are,” he said.

And while it may not be the reason people turn down this unit, he points out that noise from the nearby train tracks in the area may become bothersome.

Tips for finding places like this? “With a budget like this, you have more options,” Litchmore says, emphasizing that noise from neighbours in a converted house could be a problem for some.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 29 units listed for rent in the area, he adds, so if a renter is looking to live in that particular neighbourhood, there will be several places to choose from.

If a renter is more interested in living downtown, they can make that happen, too. Litchmore says it would be possible to find a small condo downtown for about the same price or $1,800.

“Obviously, somebody that wants to live close to downtown, wants to pay under $2,000, is gonna have to make some compromises,” he says. “That’s the key, but … you can pick and choose your compromises.”

Manuela Vega is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @_manuelavega