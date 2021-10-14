S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points

September is typically a volatile month for markets and is followed by a recovery before hitting a so-called Santa Claus rally in December.

Worries about high inflation seem to have taken a back seat, at least for the day.

Nine of the 11 major sectors on the TSX were higher, with six ending the day up more than one per cent. Consumer staples and real estate were slightly lower.

Energy led, climbing 2.2 per cent as shares of Enerplus Corp. gained 5.3 per cent, MEG Energy Corp. was up 4.7 per cent and Crescent Point Energy Corp. was 4.3 per cent higher.

Oil prices rose above US$81 per barrel even as U.S. stockpiles increased more than expected last week as refinery activity declined sharply.

Nia said an improving economic environment and improving demand amid a supply-demand imbalance continue to be a tailwind for prices.

The November crude contract was up 87 cents at US$81.31 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 9.7 cents US$5.69 per mmBTU.

"We believe that demand will continue to improve as we just really get through this COVID," he said, pointing to higher oil prices and a corresponding rise in the loonie.

"We think that we still have more upside from these levels, but it's not going to be this type of increase that we've seen over the past year, but there is still upside left for the price of oil based on our models."

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.83 cents US compared with 80.35 cents US on Wednesday.

Consumer discretionary increased 1.55 per cent as shares of Aritzia Inc. surged 17.2 per cent after the Vancouver clothing retailer reported very strong results that handily beat expectations.

Materials increased 1.3 per cent on higher metals prices with Lundin Mining Corp. up 5.5 per cent and Oceanagold Corp. up four per cent.

The December gold contract was up US$3.20 at US$1,797.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 11.55 cents at US$4.63 a pound.

A dip in bond yields helped the technology sector, with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. rising 5.1 per cent and BlackBerry Ltd. moving 4.2 per cent higher.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB, TSX:LSPD, TSX:LUN, TSX:OGC, TSX:ERF, TSX:MEG, TSX:CPG, TSX:ATZ, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press