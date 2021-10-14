The best early bird gifts for your entire list

Early bird gift for your partner: Their family crest, your relationship portmanteau, a reminder to throw out empty containers instead of putting them back in the fridge … whatever meaningful message you’d like to convey to the love of your life, etch it in crystal with this customizable decanter.

Jen Russell Smith custom house portrait, from $223, etsy.com

Early bird gift for your sibling: You could do the usual joke gift, but the biggest “psych” of all for your sibling may be an unexpectedly meaningful gift in the form of a painting of your childhood home, or the house they’ve finally managed to buy, courtesy of London-based artist Jen Russell Smith. Her holiday schedule tends to book up quickly, so get in ASAP.

Camellia sinensis Méduse cup, $19, camellia-sinensis.com

Early bird gift for your work pal: Raise a toast to the person whose Slack DMs have gotten you through the past 18 months of Zoom meetings (while also commemorating your Before Times coffee runs, may they rest in peace) with this hand-thrown, hand-painted cup from Quebec ceramicist Catherine De Abreu, featuring her signature jellyfish.

Squeakee the Spotty Balloon Animal Dog, $80, amazon.ca

Early bird gift for little kids: An animatronic take on a balloon animal — yes, as in those things scary clowns would tie at birthday parties — this genre of toy has a track record of selling out (see: Furbies) and 2021 looks like the year of the talking, helium-filled canine.

Lego Super Heroes Avengers: Endgame Final Battle, $100, chapters.indigo.ca

Early bird gift for big kids: Take two cultural juggernauts — Lego and the Marvel universe — and you get this epic play set, certain to be one of this season’s hottest tickets. Its landscape, which includes Iron Man’s lab and a time-travelling truck, is almost as sprawling as the comic franchise itself.

Meirako custom paw print coin necklace, from $114, Meirako.co

Early bird gift for the pet lover: Can you really call yourself a Pet Parent if you don’t wear their paw print around your neck? Set their print in silver or gold forever with this custom pendant from Meirako, which uses your fur child’s paw print to make a sketch that is then engraved on a pendant. You’ll be the envy of the dog park.

Sarah Laing is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for The Kit, writing about celebrity and culture. Follow her on Twitter: @sarahjanelaing