First Drive - 2022 Toyota Tundra

Much like its namesake, the Toyota Tundra has been frozen for generations. If you're looking at it compared with other full-size trucks, that is. For 2022, Toyota has brought the Tundra out of the permafrost and redesigned it from the ground up including new V6 engines, an all-new fully boxed frame with optimised use of high-strength steel, and the debut of an all-new infotainment system for Toyota.

The frame is the core of any pickup, and Toyota has been working on this one for half a decade. The same platform that underpins the latest version of the legendary Land Cruiser, the frame is fully boxed to add significant rigidity, has small sections of high-strength steel welded in critical areas, and is a massive improvement over the old truck. The box of the 2021 Tundra bounced back and forth like a bowl of Jell-O. The new one is as stable as any other full-sizer.

Sitting on that frame is an all-new cab. There's no repeat sheet metal this time, offering the kind of big and bold styling truck buyers love. Along with LED lights across the board and sequential turn signals on higher grades. Behind that sheet metal, the cabin is usefully larger. More headroom, more legroom, and much better switchgear placement mean a more pleasant experience, with ventilated seats offered (even in the rear) on a surprisingly wide range of trim levels. Look up and Toyota has added a huge panoramic roof on crew cab trucks.

The most prominent piece in the new cabin is the 14-inch touchscreen. The massive screen has a bonded panel to slash glare, but it's the all-new interface you'll notice first. A sea change compared with every other Toyota – this is truly a modern system. Cloud-based and learning, it understands natural speech, has a nav interface that is smartphone smooth, and can be updated over the air. The big screen is an option on SR5 and standard above, with an 8.0-inch version the base screen.

Truck features in the system include forward-facing cameras with wheel placement guides (for off-road). Toyota also launched a new straight trailer feature that can reverse your trailer in a straight line hands-free. All you need to do is point the trailer's rear in the direction you want to go and activate. Even at a near jack-knife, it will maneuver the truck, so the trailer keeps moving straight back. A massive ego-saver at the campground or boat ramp.

Keeping with towing, the new Tundra has a coil-spring rear, offering adaptive dampers and even rear airbags. We were able to tow two trailers; the fixed-damper with a 6,000 lb single-axle camper and testing the airbags a dual-axle camper that topped out the tow capacity and wasn't using weight distributing bars. Coil spring trucks have taken heat for their loaded performance in the past, but the new Tundra deserves none of it. Neither trailer porpoised, and had virtually no sway. In short, this new Tundra tows at least as well as the domestics, if not better. Airbags or not.

One engine is offered in three variants. It's a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6, Toyota's first turbo gas engine here. One version, SR-specific, makes 348 hp, but the rest make 389 hp and 497 lb-ft. A new iForce Max hybrid parks a 48 hp electric motor in front of the unobtrusive 10-speed auto to make 537 hp and offer 583 lb-ft from just 2,400 r.p.m.

While all are more powerful than their replacements, they should offer better fuel economy - official ratings on both are pending. The hybrid didn't feel quicker in my drive, but did add more useful grunt from a stop, handy when loaded. Like any Toyota hybrid, it will drive at lower speeds on electric power alone. The engine sounds great, too. In the cabin, it sounds like something you'd expect in a sports car, not a truck, though the noises are at least partially added artificially. What aren't fake are the turbocharger noises that sound like a passenger jet spooling for takeoff. Just try not to smile at the sounds all of the time.