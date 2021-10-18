First Drive - 2022 BMW i4

There are a few nods to electrification in the detailing of the car, including blue trim around the BMW roundel on the steering wheel and some more on the centre console. There are also some fun gimmicks: ask the car to tell a joke and it said I must be bored, so would I like Sport mode? I asked for one again and it acted hurt that I was bored in Sport mode, offering up the performance gauges to keep me entertained.

The Gran Coupe hatchback adds cargo utility, even if the back seat remains a bit small for tall rear-seat passengers, but that's not really the point of a BMW with an M badge on the boot. Even an electric one.

It don't mean a thing, as they say, if it ain't got that zing. The i4 M50 in comfort or even sport mode is quick. That's not exactly a trick for an EV, of course, but BMW is more about how you put the power down than how much outright power it makes.

Standard adaptive suspension on this M50, even in Sport mode is almost too softly sprung and damped, despite 20-inch wheels, special roll bars and springs, and extra bracing. That is, of course, on German roads which seem to be repaved promptly if so much as a hint of a pebble appears on the surface. On Canadian roads, which are more likely to resemble goat paths than tarmac, we think it will be just right.

Turn in is M4 quick, the body feels as light as any standard 4 Series, and the car puts down the power exceptionally smoothly out of corners. Adaptive regenerative braking (up to 195 kW on the M50) brakes the car sharply coming up to those corners as well as nearing junctions without you touching a pedal. There's also a one-pedal-drive mode if that's more your speed.

Push the button until you find Sport Boost mode and the i4 really comes alive. It's not any stiffer, but that extra power is always lurking, waiting for you to unleash it. When you do, the new near-actuator traction and stability control system rein it in just enough to keep you firmly in control while doing nearly nothing to stop your acceleration. It makes you look like a better driver than you are, and we can't think of a gas car that comes anywhere close to this level of control from its electronic systems.

Of course, you can turn that system off if you're not on a narrow public road. There is also a launch control mode that gives you the full eyeball-reshaping EV acceleration experience to repeat over and over again.

The Hans Zimmer soundtrack for the car, especially in sport mode, is a treat and does help you engage a bit more with what would otherwise be a nearly silent experience. We don't think you need it, though. This electric Bavarian is so quick, so responsive, and so engaging on its own as we wind through the German Alps that we didn't even notice the lack of combustion noise.

We spent just one fleeting afternoon in the German Alps in the i4 M50, but in that setting, it felt as much of a driver's car as anything to wear a 4 Series badge to date. No, it doesn't have the fingertip steering feel of a 1990s Bimmer, but in 2021, this is as close as you'll find to those golden-age classics. The electric sports sedan is here, and we welcome it with open arms, as should both driving enthusiasts and tech pioneers. It's set to arrive on sale here in Q1 of 2022, from $54,990 for the 409 and $72,990 for the M50 model.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.