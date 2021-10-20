S&P/TSX composite up in record territory

TORONTO — Gains in the heavyweight industrial and financial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index further into record territory in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.09 points at 21,151.08 after going as high as 21,175.66 earlier in the morning.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 157.52 points at 35,614.83. The S&P 500 index was up 16.77 points at 4,536.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.68 points at 15,142.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.16 cents US compared with 80.93 cents US on Tuesday.