A very compelling case for investing in your face

What is your best beauty tip? As a beauty writer, it’s a question I’ve asked countless people over the years, from pop stars to plastic surgeons. The answers I’ve heard have often been boilerplate (If I had 10 bucks for every “drink lots of water” a celeb has lobbed my way, I’d probably have enough cash to pay for whatever procedures they’re actually getting). Some were more inspired, like Kate Hudson, who explained that “stress always shows up on your face” and recommended transcendental meditation to boost the radiance of one’s visage.

But the best reply I ever received came courtesy of actor Olivia Munn. And no, it had nothing to do with the Japanese potatoes she famously credited with smoothing out her wrinkles. (Though, if anyone has a source for the hyaluronic-rich tubers, hit me up.) “Invest in your face,” she said simply. “You wear it every day.”

She also added something about how you can buy a pair of designer shoes, but after the very first outing, the soles will be scuffed up. I can no longer find the article containing the full quote, the website it appeared in having folded long ago, but the gist is forever seared into my brain.

Invest in your face — of course! It makes so much sense and yet I’d never thought of it that way. Part of me blames Carrie Bradshaw, a character who essentially provided my blueprint to womanhood and whose financial philosophy boiled down to this pearl of wisdom, “I like my money where I can see it; hanging in my closet.” I can’t recall a single Sex and the City scene involving Carrie and a jar of face cream. If anything, the series’s most notable skin care moment ridiculed women for getting facial treatments: Cue Samantha’s oozing post-peel dermis behind that widow’s mantilla.

Splurging on fashion is framed as fun and frothy, but spending on your face has often been viewed as vain, even desperate. Maybe that’s why someone like J.Lo has zero qualms about toting $40,000 Birkins and drinking water from bedazzled sippy cups, but insists on pretending she’s super low-maintenance when it comes to her skin. (In case you missed it, Lopez eulogizes olive oil — olive oil! — as her Fountain of Youth.)

“For so long, society dichotomized the idea that either you can be a person of substance or you can be someone who’s obsessed with how they look, but really, it’s not that simple,” says Dr. Lara Devgan, one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in the U.S. “We never want to be frivolous with what we put our energy into, but investing in ourselves is very fundamental. It’s rooted in wanting to feel like the best version of yourself.”

With life expectancy projected to rise steadily, Devgan says it’s only logical we look after our skin: our body’s largest organ and outermost layer. “If you were wearing the same sweater for 100 years, you would take excellent care of it and wash it by hand. So, if you’re going to be inhabiting the same physical body and tissues, you want to take care of them because you have to live in that environment.”

One of Devgan’s favourite new ways to do that is something called the “gold micro-infusion facial,” which uses microneedling to infuse tiny amounts of Botox, hyaluronic acid filler and platelet-rich plasma into the skin, giving it a poreless, glassy look. “That’s become very popular in my practice — we did a lot of that leading up to the Met Gala.” It comes at a price: upwards of $3,000. For something a wee bit more affordable, she cites retinol serum (hers, hailed by many as miraculous goes for $420) and neuromodulators (such as Botox — about $250 to iron out those 11s) as the product and procedure that offer the most bang for your buck.

In a way, a plastic surgeon or cosmetic dermatologist can act as a sort of financial adviser for your face, helping you determine how to make the best use of your funds. “I know that people can sometimes feel strange talking about [money], but ultimately, that’s what’s on everyone’s mind,” says Devgan. “It’s important to think of the practical considerations.”

I’m reminded of a female Uber driver I once encountered, a retiree who told me she got on the app to make some “Botox money.” Maybe she was onto something. When you get down to it, investing in your skin can make pretty good sense economically. Consider the cost per wear of, say, a Fendi Baguette compared to that of your actual face. You only get one of those and as facialist to the stars Joanna Czech points out, “it’s not exchangeable.” Sure, products and treatments can help tighten and brighten, but you don’t ever get to start fresh — there aren’t any do-overs. “If you wear out your shoes, you can buy new ones,” she says. “Even if you lose your teeth, you can get beautiful dentures. But skin? You can’t replace that.”