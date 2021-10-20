10 Canadian-made beauty gifts to add to cart now

For the gadget obsessed: Achieving a visibly sculpted visage has never been more fun (or more affordable!) than with this circulation-boosting cupping set from Province Apothecary. Including one small and one large silicone cup, this skin-suctioning duo is a cost-effective alternative to high-tech microcurrents and pricey spa treatments. These nifty cones boost circulation and reduce tension — and are surprisingly easy to use. Don’t forget to pair it with your favourite face oil to add a personal touch.

The 7 Virtues Mini Peace Blend Perfume Set, $38, sephora.ca

For the perfume enthusiast: Do you have someone on your list that fully embraces the idea of the fragrance wardrobe? (Think: less signature scent, more spray-by-mood). If the answer is yes, this pint-sized set from clean perfume brand The 7 Virtues is guaranteed to be well received. Including heady scents like amber-and-pear-flecked Vanilla Woods, soft and warm Jasmine Neroli, and sparkling Grapefruit Lime, these samplers are lovely spritzed on their own and delightful when cocktailed together. Better yet, your purchase will make a difference in someone’s life: The brand creates its blends with essential oils ethically sourced from war-affected countries to help lift local farmers out of poverty.

Bkind Bamboo Soap Dish, $12, simons.ca

For the eco-concious: Limit your environmental impact while jazzing up any bathroom space with this practical and stylish soap dish from Montreal-based vegan beauty brand Bkind. The lightweight tray is made with 100 per cent biodegradable bamboo, which is also antibacterial. It’s designed with grooves to help water drain quicker, preventing soap bars from melting away prematurely. Gift it with the brand’s signature shampoo and conditioner bars soaps and you’re covered.

Wildcraft Normal to Dry Beauty Basics Gift Set, $75, simons.ca

For the always all-natural: Everything you need for a laid-back and effective skin care routine can be found in this charming set from Toronto-based and Indigenous-owned skin care brand Wildcraft. Handmade in small batches, this hydrating and balancing trio includes a restorative serum loaded with plant ingredients like sea buckthorn, rosehip and hemp seed oil, along with a soothing aloe-and-rosewater-packed face cream and toner.

Cheekbone Beauty Sustain Blush & Bronzer Duo, $24, sephora.ca

For the ethical shopper: New to Sephora, Jenn Harper’s Cheekbone Beauty makes an excellent gift for the low-waste beauty lover on your list. We love the pressed blush and bronzer duo, which comes encased in a recyclable pan and features a super pigmented, easy-to-blend formula that’s perfect for one-and-done makeup application. Swirl the two shades together with your blending tool of choice and be on your merry way.

Sade Baron All Moi Body Balm, $15, thedetoxmarket.ca

For the persistently parched: Soothe chapped lips, cheeks and anywhere that needs it with this all-over moisture stick from Sade Baron, a mother-and-daughter-run business dedicated to creating effective vegan formulas with luxurious textures. It’s the perfect hydrating stocking stuffer for anyone that bears the chill of Canadian winters.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more