This detached home listed under $800,000 is considered one of the cheapest in Toronto right now. Why is that?

#GTAHomeHunt is a weekly series from the Star that gets into the details of real estate listings in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

Neighbourhood: Keelesdale-Eglinton West

Price: $798,888

X-factor: Nearly a century-old, this detached home in Toronto is considered one of the cheapest properties on the market.

This house is ideal for a young family, or as a fixer-upper for an investor considering the age of the home and its need for renovations. The location is close to a proposed Eglinton Crosstown LRT station that’s currently under construction, expected to be be completed late next year.

If you’re a first-time buyer, you might be wondering, is this a good deal? We brought in our expert, real estate agent Othneil Litchmore, to gain a better understanding of why this property costs what it does.

Why is it priced this way: The home at 29 Hilary Ave is listed at $798,888, which is likely based on what other detached homes in the area have sold at, Litchmore advised. In September, a 3+1 bedroom with two bathrooms, two minutes away from this property sold for $837,000.

“It’s priced based on what other properties have sold for and can sell for, which is in the $800,000s, $900,000s and so on,” said Litchmore.

While it seems like the owner wants to sell it for more than $800,000, Litchmore believes it’ll sell for much less considering how “off-putting” it might be due to its age and that it has no parking. Also, only one bathroom.

Litchmore said that back in the day, older homes were built with fewer bathrooms. There is potential space to add a second bathroom in the basement, but Litchmore imagines that renovations could cost between $50,000 to $70,000 to get it up to standard.