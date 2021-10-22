S&P/TSX composite down as tech sector pulls back

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index pulled back from its record high close on Thursday as losses in the technology sector weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.63 points at 21,188.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.41 points at 35,595.67. The S&P 500 index was down 13.40 points at 4,536.38, while the Nasdaq composite was down 145.65 points at 15,070.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.88 cents US compared with 80.97 cents US on Thursday.