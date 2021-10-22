First Drive ~ 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

Motivating the C40 is a two-motor, all-wheel drive 408 hp drivetrain that’s slightly more powerful than the 402 unit in the XC40 Recharge, and matches the healthy power of the corporately-related Polestar 2, though that car is built in a different plant. Even more impressive is its 487 lb-ft of torque figure, which helps give the C40 its silently lethal low-end response, leaping at gaps in traffic. That plentiful low-end torque helps it achieve an official 4.7 second zero to 100 km/h sprint, with an electronically limited top speed of 180 km/h.

The key figure of range is still unofficial in North America, but the ’22 Volvo XC40’s announced range of 359 km in Canada provides a very helpful baseline. Klaus Olsen, powertrain manager for the C40 and XC40 Recharge’s battery design, said at the event that the more aerodynamic shape is responsible for roughly six to seven per cent better range than the boxier Volvo, so they used the more conservative six per cent figure to come to a 381 km estimate. This may change slightly up or down by the time its official NR Canada ratings come out.

The lithium-ion battery in all C40 models is a healthy 78 kilowatt-hours in size, with 75 kWh of it usable, said Olsen. Volvo recommends regularly limiting charging to 90 per cent to maintain the long-term health of the battery, though our testers were full up 100 per cent charged – and showing a maximum estimated range of 440 km, in a best-case scenarios.

The worst-case scenario was a much more sobering 240 km, with 400 km the official estimate with no climate control on at the time. These official estimates mean little, thus many EV drivers dub them ‘guessometers,’ and largely use percentages to show the battery left, and not kilometre figures, which can vary based on climate controls, temperature, speed, and the grade of the road, amongst many other factors.

Interestingly, Volvo expects this range to increase due to over-the-air software updates. It also expects to add Apple CarPlay, which its Android-based infotainment unit currently doesn’t support. Even so, it managed to pair with my iPhone and play music and podcasts in Belgium seamlessly, with Spotify and other apps that can work directly with Apple phones as well.

Quick charging can be done at a max of 150 kW, with Volvo estimating 37 minutes to get from a 10 per cent charge up to 80 per cent. Both range and DC fast charging speeds are likely coming in well behind the market-leading Tesla Model Y. There’s no unique Volvo charging network planned, but they have lined up a deal with Chargepoint to offer an app that promises the ability to navigate to a Chargepoint charger, where you can plug your C40 into a designated stall, with no fuss with EV network dongles or even credit cards.

This will be interesting to test in Canada, because Volvo says it currently doesn’t conform to Plug & Charge standards, which is what much of the rest of the industry is moving to in hopes of matching the seamless usability of Tesla’s Supercharger network. This should be on Volvo’s software update road map, but no signs of that yet.

The Volvo C40 isn’t a revolution in the overall market march to electric vehicles, but it’s a big step for Volvo which is on its way to becoming an all-EV company by 2030. It won’t have the longest range or quickest charging, but the attractive C40 brings a healthy level of luxury and emotional desirability to this class.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.