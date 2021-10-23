‘It’s a very iconic part of Australian life’: these hidden-gem beach clubs have an altruistic mission that travellers can support

Sometimes referred to as modern-day cultural cathedrals, the unassuming surf life-saving clubs of the Gold Coast certainly pull in a big crowd on any given Sunday. Hendy says for many people, surf life-saving is a calling.

“You have kids growing up to believe in themselves and having a higher cause,” Hendy explains. “In many ways, you’re putting community and aspirational values above selfishness. And all walks of life turn up — all denominations, all genders, all sexual preferences and all political preferences.

“It’s an unbelievable equalizer, and when done really well, that’s probably its greatest strength,” Hendy says. “I think it’s the way it contributes to the growing up of younger men and women, and even older men and women, that matters. It gives them something purposeful and meaningful to do.”

For the children coming through the Nippers’ surf life-saving program, they may not yet realize the greater significance and sacrifice of surf life-saving, but they do know it’s a lot of fun.

On any weekend, if you hit the beach early enough, you’ll see kids running races, squealing with delight at a tug of war contest, or playing “flags,” a game that sees its young competitors lying face down in the sand in the opposite direction of the flags, before spinning, sprinting and diving to secure a flag.

Back at North Burleigh Surf Life Saving Club, I finish my meal and smile at the scene before me. A couple of kids madly wave to two lifesavers driving along the sand in a beach buggy as they perform checks along the coastline. The lifesavers wave back, laughing.

And in the ocean, a group of local surfers sit “out the back,” surf lingo for making it through the breaking waves and out to the lineup zone, where they straddle waxed boards while awaiting the perfect wave.

I’m itching to get into the water, too, but before I do, dessert is beckoning, most likely a generous slice of sticky pavlova with whipped cream and fresh fruit. Knowing that the profits from my meal will go toward funding equipment and training for the local surf lifesavers, I can feel positively altruistic about indulging.

Where to check out surf life-saving clubs

Today, the Gold Coast is home to 21 volunteer surf life-saving clubs, all offering a Nippers youth program and a supporters’ club with a bar and bistro. Entry to the clubs is free and open to all ages.

The Tweed Heads & Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club, established in 1911, is the oldest surf life-saving club in Queensland, and has been operating patrols on Greenmount Beach continuously for more than 100 years.

Despite being located by one of the busiest Gold Coast beaches, the Surfers Paradise Surf Life Saving Club is often overlooked by tourists, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a beer with the locals while taking in stunning ocean views.

Families will love the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club, where the club’s restaurant not only offers amazing water views but also a popular kids’ menu. Currumbin was rated Australia’s second-best beach in 2020 (New South Wales’ Cabarita Beach took the number one spot).

As the sun sets, the deck at the Palm Beach Surf Life Saving Club is the place to be for an ideal date night. From May to October, you may even be lucky enough to spot a pod of whales swim past. But any time of the year, the club serves up delicious steak, seafood and salads.

Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.