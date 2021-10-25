I’m saving for a long-term goal — should I use an RRSP or a TFSA?

You’ve got a bit of extra money, and you’d like to sock it away for the long term. But what’s the best way to do it?

We asked personal finance expert Chuck Grace whether contributing to an RRSP or a TFSA is a wiser option for long-haul savings.

Grace, a personal finance lecturer at Western University’s Ivey School of Business, said it depends on what you’re actually saving for. If it’s a financially-secure retirement, the RRSP gets the nod. If it’s almost anything else? A TFSA is the way to go.

“A TFSA is ... incredibly flexible. You can put money in. You can take it out. You can put it back in. And all the while that it’s in there, it’s compounding tax-free,” said Grace.

Unlike an RRSP, where withdrawals are usually subject to taxes if you take money out before you retire, TFSA withdrawals aren’t penalized. That, says Grace, makes TFSAs ideal for saving for anything from vacations, to cars, to paying for your kid’s braces.

“RRSPs are great for saving for retirement,” Grace said. You can contribute during your peak earning years when your tax rate is high, and you don’t have to pay taxes on the money you put in. You do pay taxes when you take the money out, but if you’re retired then, your tax rate will likely be much lower.

Another advantage RRSPs do have, Grace points out, is a much higher contribution limit. You can put up to 18 per cent of your earnings into an RRSP, up to a maximum of $27,830 (pension contributions your employer makes count against your RRSP limit). In 2021, the maximum contribution to a TFSA is $6,000.

Josh Rubin is a Toronto-based business reporter. Follow him on Twitter: @starbeer