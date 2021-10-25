At 35, this Toronto set designer makes $110,000. She just found out she’s pregnant. How can she prepare financially?

One aspect of her job that is helpful is that she’s able to get food on set, so her expenses aren’t insane impulse buys.

On her days off, Lorraine occasionally goes to dinner with friends.

With no debt, she’s wondering, should they rent or buy a home? What other expenses will she have to consider?

We asked her to share a week of spending to get a better idea of her finances.

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc., on Lorraine’s future.

Congratulations to Lorraine and her partner on the coming birth of their first child. Children change a lot of things from a lifestyle and financial perspective. But first, let’s talk about them.

Lorraine has a good income but tends to work contracts ranging from one to nine months. Her partner is a freelance tradesperson. I am guessing they may not have benefits coverage, so insurance needs are something to consider.

Health-care coverage is a nice perk from employers, but self-employed people or employees without coverage may be just fine without a health insurance plan, paying out of pocket for medical expenses instead.

As their financial obligations increase with their growing family, I would be inclined to focus on disability and life insurance as the primary risks to insure against. Disability insurance replaces their income if they are sick, injured or disabled and cannot work. Life insurance would replace future income if one of them died so that the survivor and their child could maintain a similar standard of living.

Given their combined income of around $160,000 and a $50,000 down payment, they may be able to buy a $750,000 home as a ballpark estimate. They should talk to a mortgage professional to get a sense. It sounds like Lorraine and her partner are open to staying put or just renting a bigger place instead of buying if it helps them save up for a bigger down payment. Given Lorraine is early in her pregnancy, it could be six months before their baby is born. Babies do not need much space in their first year of life, so they may be just fine where they are for the next 18 months or more.

They should probably spend some time on budgeting, especially for new, future expenses. Lorraine sometimes works 80 or more hours in a week and travels around the province. I do not know what her partner’s hours are like, but they are going to have to plan for child care.

Daycare can be expensive, sometimes $2,000 or more per month for an infant in Toronto. Spaces can also be hard to come by, with long waiting lists in some cases, so they should start looking well ahead of time. A realistic assessment of child care and other miscellaneous costs may influence their moving plans.

Lorraine’s partner does not have any savings, but it looks like she has extra cash flow every month based on her budget and her accumulated nest egg. If she has been paying EI premiums as a contract employee or under the EI self-employed program, she may be eligible for up to $595 per week for maternity leave benefits, so may need to draw on her savings a bit during her time off work.

For Lorraine and her partner, I would be inclined to focus on short-term planning for now. Specifically, funding her maternity leave, considering paternity leave for her partner, looking into child-care costs, and coming up with a budget for their new family obligations. Her spending seems modest with no glaring red flags at first glance but now is the time for the expectant parents to come up with a plan to maximize their finances and work together as a team. Congrats again — a very exciting time for them both!

The results: She spent less! Spending in week 1: $690. Spending in week 2: $350.

How she thinks she did: Spending more than $300 less, Lorraine is happy about her finances but also knows that her week-to-week expenses vary.

“Some weeks will be higher with rent, others higher with car payments,” she said. “Again, I hardly buy takeout and I’m lucky to have a job where I can get most of the stuff covered.”

Take-aways: After reading the advice, Lorraine says she’s been looking at her future “all wrong.”

“I think I was obsessed with the fact that a family equals bigger place,” she said. “I forgot to factor in all those other things — from insurance to child care.”

Now, she’ll be focusing most of her savings and time into researching disability and life insurance, to make sure that surprise complications don’t threaten her family. She also wants to figure out who can take care of the baby as she works long days.

“We’ve discussed this, and we are not opposed to the idea of a stay-at-home dad,” Lorraine said. “He can pick up gigs here and there to make extra cash, but I definitely have more stable income.”

Moving forward, the pair will temporarily set aside their goals of buying a home and perhaps look at places to rent that may be a bit cheaper than $3,000 a month.

“As the adviser noted, a newborn doesn’t need too much space,” she said. “We’ll be looking at different areas for cheaper rent that can accommodate our future family.”

