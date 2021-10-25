S&P/TSX composite record streak continues

TORONTO — Gains the energy and base metal sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil rose to top US$84 a barrel and U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index up 78.60 points at 21,294.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.44 points at 35,730.46. The S&P 500 index was up 13.81 points at 4,558.71, while the Nasdaq composite was up 76.07 points at 15,166.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.85 cents US compared with 80.93 cents US on Friday.