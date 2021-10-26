S&P/TSX composite edges back from record high

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged back in late-morning trading from its record high close, threatening to break a 14-day streak of daily gains, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index down 11.57 points at 21,273.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 144.08 points at 35,885.23. The S&P 500 index was up 30.31 points at 4,596.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 124.81 points at 15,351.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.83 cents US compared with 80.78 cents US on Monday.