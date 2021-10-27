S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit drop in late-morning trading amid a broad-based decline on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while the loonie climbed higher after the Bank of Canada moved up its timeline for when it expects to raise interest rates.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 165.10 points at 21,008.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.26 points at 35,685.62. The S&P 500 index was up 2.51 points at 4,577.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.18 points at 15,313.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.05 cents US compared with 80.80 cents US on Tuesday.