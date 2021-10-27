The most exciting beauty advent calendars to get you feeling *very* festive

The teen score: Need a gift for a teen looking to dip their feet into the world of skin care? Give them this fun 12-day advent calendar from Florence by Mills (Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown‘s brand). It features nine full-sized products — including the Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask, Look Alive Eye Balm and MBB’s personal fave, the Built to Lash mascara — to start stocking their own beauty top shelf with. (Coming soon.)

Net-A-Porter 25 Days of Beauty advent calendar, $433, net-a-porter.com

The cult favourites: Packed with the buzziest beauty brands in the industry, this curated set features cult products like Augustinus Bader’s luxe Rich Cream, Susanne Kaufmann’s indulgent Mallow Bubble Bath and Victoria Beckham Beauty’s sultry lipstick. This will get the beauty lovers’ hearts palpitating.

Kiehl’s advent calendar, $140, kiehls.ca

The most chic: Kiehl’s limited-edition calendar designed by French illustrator Marylou Faure will transport them to the streets of N.Y.C. with its whimsical illustrations. Inside are 24 top-selling formulas (Creme de Corps! Midnight Recovery Oil!), with deluxe travel-friendly packaging perfect to throw into the carry-on for on their next escape.

La Mer advent calendar, $750, saksfifthavenue.com

The ultimate extravagance: This limited-edition green and gold box houses the very best of La Mer, and it may or may not get you the daughter of the year award. (Available only in stores.)

The Body Shop advent calendar, $89, thebodyshop.com

The fun treats: Not only will this blockbuster advent calendar pamper your giftee with head-to-toe skin care treats (like Pink Grapefruit Body Wash and Mango Body Butter) and offer daily suggestions for acts of kindness, but this season The Body Shop will donate $50,000 to The Caring Society to support First Nations youth across the country.

