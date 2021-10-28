Tech sector helps lead rally for S&P/TSX composite

TORONTO — Gains in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index posted a gain of more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 208.35 points at 21,163.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 181.56 points at 35,672.25. The S&P 500 index was up 37.98 points at 4,589.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 181.87 points at 15,417.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.04 cents US compared with 80.92 cents US on Wednesday.