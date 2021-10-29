S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the base metal, financial and utility sectors pulled back, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.50 points at 21,131.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.58 points at 35,788.06. The S&P 500 index was down 3.43 points at 4,592.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 34.54 points at 15,413.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.61 cents US compared with 80.98 cents US on Thursday.