S&P/TSX composite falls on materials, financials

Industrials, energy and consumer discretionary barely ended in positive territory.

Energy climbed with shares of Suncor Energy Inc. gaining 1.7 per cent and Tourmaline Oil Corp. up 1.5 per cent.

"I think it's one of those days where people are just taking some profits off the table in those areas that have been red hot," Small said in an interview, adding that he's surprised crude oil prices haven't yet fallen below US$80 a barrel.

The December crude oil contract was up 76 cents at US$83.57 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 35.6 cents at US$5.43 per mmBTU.

Small dismisses suggestions that oil could reach US$100, saying he doesn't believe OPEC will allow that to happen and will increase production to keep a lid on prices.

He anticipates oil being rangebound between US$70 to US$85 for a little while and then pulling back below US$70.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.75 cents US compared with 80.98 cents US on Thursday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.08 points at 35,819.56. The S&P 500 index was up 8.96 points at 4,605.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.27 points at 15,498.39. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record intraday highs.

Small said the Canadian stock market has outpaced the majority of U.S. counterparts this year on heightened demand for commodities that has driven up prices, while higher bond yields have supported banks and insurance companies.

"It's kind of a perfect storm for the TSX," he said, adding that a fading away of bottlenecks and supply chain issues could prompt a change.

Small is not expecting the TSX to fall because the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve say they will look to raise interest rates sometime in the middle of 2022.

"So perhaps the TSX grinds a little bit higher towards the end of the year," said Small, noting that November and December are historically the two best months of the year for investing,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ELD, TSX:YRI, TSX:BMO, TSX:MFC, TSX:SU, TSX:TOU, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

