Travel news: Toronto’s latest boutique hotel spruce-up, ski season promos, simpler travel testing

Big plans

One of Toronto’s original boutique hotels, the Drake, is set to debut its modern wing on Dec. 1. Located in a contemporary new-build beside its historic West Queen West address, the five-storey space will add 32 more arty guest rooms, including a boxcar-inspired rooftop suite with its very own 540-square-foot terrace. Expect a cocktail-slinging lobby bar, an interior courtyard and, of course, event spaces for its signature cultural happenings. Stays are bookable now.

Peak season

While you’re dreaming of slopes, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has announced promos for some of Canada’s most popular ski destinations. Packages include the Ultimate Whistler Ski Experience (get 15 per cent off accommodations, plus two Whistler Blackcomb lift tickets a night) and Tremblant’s Ski Flex Offer (also 15 per cent off your room, plus a $200 credit daily on ski services). Both deals are available for travel between Nov. 25 and April 17, 2022.

Pack your own test

Right now, if you’re travelling back to Canada, you need to have a negative COVID-19 test beforehand — which often means hunting down an available health clinic abroad in the hectic tail-end of a trip. Now there’s a simpler option: Air Canada has announced a partnership with Switch Health (aircanada.com/switchhealth) to offer portable test kits that meet Government of Canada entry requirements, so you can order in advance, pack them with you and self-administer before you head home.

Baggage check

You won’t mistake Away’s latest limited-edition collection for anyone else’s travel bag in the overhead. Following previous collaborations with celebrities like Serena Williams, the company has enlisted three New York-based fashion designers — Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi — to dress up a few classic designs, so your luggage can be as fun as your vacation.

Sign up at thestar.com/newsletters to get our weekly Travel Headlines newsletter in your inbox. Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.