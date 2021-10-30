‘Granny style’ but make it fashion: Hotel Motto is a stylish home away from home in the heart of Vienna

What do you get when you combine the glamour of 1920s Paris and Scandinavian influences with modern-day Vienna? Hotel Motto, a stylish new getaway in the Austrian capital’s sixth district that started welcoming guests this month.

The backstory: The historic building dates back to 1665 and has been home to two other hotels, serving as a hot spot for Vienna’s creatives. Now, it has been transformed into a grand yet homey boutique property by prominent local restaurateur and Motto Group founder Bernd Schlacher (known for the chic Motto am Fluss). Elements of Renaissance- and Baroque-era architecture, such as entryway columns and domed towers, remain.

The space: You’ll find 91 charming rooms, including eight suites, at Hotel Motto (from $444), ranging in size from 139 to 441 square feet. Schlacher calls their esthetic “granny style,” made modern: warm and inviting, but not old-fashioned, with floral prints and touches of pastel. Many decor elements — the mirrored walls, patterned bathroom tiles, brass door handles — were custom-done by local makers. The few exceptions are vintage pieces that Schlacher hand-picked from the Ritz Paris, like floor lamps newly reupholstered with fringe details.

The dining: The on-site restaurant, Chez Bernard, spans the hotel’s top two floors, with sun shining into the plant-filled space through a newly added glass-dome ceiling. The organic menu is full of French-style fare, such as bouillabaisse with cod, halibut and mussels or coq au vin. There’s also Motto Brot, a classic Viennese bakery and patisserie on the ground floor, and plans to open a rooftop terrace for drinks next year.