‘Granny style’ but make it fashion: Hotel Motto is a stylish home away from home in the heart of Vienna

What do you get when you combine the glamour of 1920s Paris and Scandinavian influences with modern-day Vienna? Hotel Motto, a stylish new getaway in the Austrian capital’s sixth district that started welcoming guests this month.
The backstory: The historic building dates back to 1665 and has been home to two other hotels, serving as a hot spot for Vienna’s creatives. Now, it has been transformed into a grand yet homey boutique property by prominent local restaurateur and Motto Group founder Bernd Schlacher (known for the chic Motto am Fluss). Elements of Renaissance- and Baroque-era architecture, such as entryway columns and domed towers, remain.
The space: You’ll find 91 charming rooms, including eight suites, at Hotel Motto (from $444), ranging in size from 139 to 441 square feet. Schlacher calls their esthetic “granny style,” made modern: warm and inviting, but not old-fashioned, with floral prints and touches of pastel. Many decor elements — the mirrored walls, patterned bathroom tiles, brass door handles — were custom-done by local makers. The few exceptions are vintage pieces that Schlacher hand-picked from the Ritz Paris, like floor lamps newly reupholstered with fringe details.
The dining: The on-site restaurant, Chez Bernard, spans the hotel’s top two floors, with sun shining into the plant-filled space through a newly added glass-dome ceiling. The organic menu is full of French-style fare, such as bouillabaisse with cod, halibut and mussels or coq au vin. There’s also Motto Brot, a classic Viennese bakery and patisserie on the ground floor, and plans to open a rooftop terrace for drinks next year.
The extra amenities: Hotel Motto has a small but practical gym, equipped with a treadmill, a stationary bike and weightlifting station. While there’s no full-fledged spa, a sauna and a steam room are available, as are in-room massages upon request.
The nearby sights: Vienna’s sixth district is known for its eclectic shopping scene, and the hotel, located on Mariahilfer Straße, is right in the heart of it. Also within walking distance is the Vienna Naschmarkt, the region’s most famous farmers’ market with more than 120 stands (and a weekly flea market on Saturdays), the Haus des Meeres public aquarium, the palatial-looking Kunsthistorisches art museum and the Wien river.
Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.
