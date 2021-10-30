Five clever, kid-friendly travel accessories for vacationing with the whole family

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more
Family trips can be a lot of fun, but no parent would ever call it easy. Try these portable accessories designed to help smooth the way.
For sky-high lounging
Pack clothes and toys in this Stokke carry-on, then once you’re at cruising altitude, expand it into a leg rest, or roll out the included mattress pad to create a mini bed. The top is also designed for sitting, so your kid can roll around on it back on land.
JetKids by Stokke BedBox, $260, bedbathandbeyond.ca
For age-appropriate entertainment
This durable Amazon tablet comes with a one-year subscription to the Kids+ service, for access to books, movies and more, geared to children 3 to 7 years old. The content can be downloaded pretravel, and parental controls also let you limit screen time.
Amazon Fire HD 10 kid’s tablet, $260, amazon.ca
For a safe ride
If you have a family of frequent travellers and want to invest in a portable booster car seat, Mifold’s compact option has a convenient carrying strap and can fit under an airplane seat. It’s adjustable in size for kids between 40 to 100 pounds.
Mifold Hifold fit-and-fold booster car seat, $310, thebay.com
For on-the-go cleaning
Wash and air out baby bottles with OXO’s mini drying rack. Just 8.8 × 5.7 inches, it can squeeze into just about any travel bag and includes a flexible brush cleaner, so you can give your bottles a quick scrub anywhere.
OXO Tot travel drying rack and bottle brush, $25, chapters.indigo.ca
For capturing memories
Spark your little one’s creativity with a digital camera that’s all their own. VTech’s KidiZoom is sturdy and easy for little hands to grip. Just point, shoot and use the built-in screen to add fun filters and effects to the captured image.
VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix Plus digital camera, $52, bestbuy.ca
Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.
When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more
Family trips can be a lot of fun, but no parent would ever call it easy. Try these portable accessories designed to help smooth the way.
For sky-high lounging
Pack clothes and toys in this Stokke carry-on, then once you’re at cruising altitude, expand it into a leg rest, or roll out the included mattress pad to create a mini bed. The top is also designed for sitting, so your kid can roll around on it back on land.
JetKids by Stokke BedBox, $260, bedbathandbeyond.ca
For age-appropriate entertainment
This durable Amazon tablet comes with a one-year subscription to the Kids+ service, for access to books, movies and more, geared to children 3 to 7 years old. The content can be downloaded pretravel, and parental controls also let you limit screen time.
Amazon Fire HD 10 kid’s tablet, $260, amazon.ca
For a safe ride
If you have a family of frequent travellers and want to invest in a portable booster car seat, Mifold’s compact option has a convenient carrying strap and can fit under an airplane seat. It’s adjustable in size for kids between 40 to 100 pounds.
Mifold Hifold fit-and-fold booster car seat, $310, thebay.com
For on-the-go cleaning
Wash and air out baby bottles with OXO’s mini drying rack. Just 8.8 × 5.7 inches, it can squeeze into just about any travel bag and includes a flexible brush cleaner, so you can give your bottles a quick scrub anywhere.
OXO Tot travel drying rack and bottle brush, $25, chapters.indigo.ca
For capturing memories
Spark your little one’s creativity with a digital camera that’s all their own. VTech’s KidiZoom is sturdy and easy for little hands to grip. Just point, shoot and use the built-in screen to add fun filters and effects to the captured image.
VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix Plus digital camera, $52, bestbuy.ca
Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.
When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more
Family trips can be a lot of fun, but no parent would ever call it easy. Try these portable accessories designed to help smooth the way.
For sky-high lounging
Pack clothes and toys in this Stokke carry-on, then once you’re at cruising altitude, expand it into a leg rest, or roll out the included mattress pad to create a mini bed. The top is also designed for sitting, so your kid can roll around on it back on land.
JetKids by Stokke BedBox, $260, bedbathandbeyond.ca
For age-appropriate entertainment
This durable Amazon tablet comes with a one-year subscription to the Kids+ service, for access to books, movies and more, geared to children 3 to 7 years old. The content can be downloaded pretravel, and parental controls also let you limit screen time.
Amazon Fire HD 10 kid’s tablet, $260, amazon.ca
For a safe ride
If you have a family of frequent travellers and want to invest in a portable booster car seat, Mifold’s compact option has a convenient carrying strap and can fit under an airplane seat. It’s adjustable in size for kids between 40 to 100 pounds.
Mifold Hifold fit-and-fold booster car seat, $310, thebay.com
For on-the-go cleaning
Wash and air out baby bottles with OXO’s mini drying rack. Just 8.8 × 5.7 inches, it can squeeze into just about any travel bag and includes a flexible brush cleaner, so you can give your bottles a quick scrub anywhere.
OXO Tot travel drying rack and bottle brush, $25, chapters.indigo.ca
For capturing memories
Spark your little one’s creativity with a digital camera that’s all their own. VTech’s KidiZoom is sturdy and easy for little hands to grip. Just point, shoot and use the built-in screen to add fun filters and effects to the captured image.
VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix Plus digital camera, $52, bestbuy.ca
Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.