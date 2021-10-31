Kids and Sugar

Given that I am writing this column on Hallowe'en, it only seems appropriate that I consider sharing a little information on the effects of sugar on kids. For a long time everyone attributed the characteristic of hyperactivity to excess sugar intake but actual research has shown there is no direct correlation between the two. Sure, some kids will get a shot of extra energy but others won't. In fact, that may be the least of a parent's concerns.

The bigger issue surrounding sugar in the diet of children is the long-term effects. It turns out that sugar is addictive and, with the increased processing of foods, we are all taking in a lot more sugar than we used to. Read the labels of food for fructose, maltose, sucrose or dextrose. The most common, by far, will be fructose, usually in the form of high fructose corn syrup. It is an extremely cheap but very powerful artificial sweetener and it's in just about every form of processed food. The constant reinforcement of high sugar in the diet leads to a dependence on it, the slippery slope of lifetime eating habits that have led us to the most obese generation of children and adults ever recorded.

Add to this the long-term effect of sugar on the organs and the subsequent onset of diabetes. U.S. statistics show that in 1958, 0.93% of the population had diabetes. In 2015, that had risen to 7.4%. In Canada, in 2015, diabetes rates were 9.3% of the population and it was expected to rise to 12.1% by 2025. In the youth population, both Type 1 (genetic) and Type 2 (lifestyle) diabetes has been increasing significantly for the last couple of decades.

In essence, too much sugar can lead to both obesity and a lifetime health issue that requires constant management to avoid serious risks to vision, organ function and the immune system. There's a reason why diabetics were put at the head of the line for Covid vaccinations!

It is easier to be worried than it is to do something about it. As mentioned previously, most foods contain the high fructose corn syrup or other forms of sugar. This means parents wishing to limit sugar intake have to become serious label readers and need to put more time into the preparation of healthy, "natural" foods for three meals a day and maybe a few snacks in between. This is particularly important for children before school age, to avoid habitual sugar consumption that will be much more difficult to manage once children head off to school and start sharing daily "treats" with friends. The amount of sugar that goes through the average classroom is actually quite astounding!

I'm not trying to sound like a Hallowe'en killjoy here but, instead, a voice of reason and warning. Refined sugars (those that do not come through the consumption of natural fruits and vegetables) are simply not good for children in excess. The Canada Food Guide suggests sugars should make up 10% or less of daily calorie intake, which is less than 50 grams. A single can of pop contains about 39 grams and every food label shows the sugar content for a single serving. Do a chart of what your kids, and for that matter what you are eating on the average day right now and you just might be unpleasantly surprised!

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.