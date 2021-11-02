10 swoon-worthy jewelry gifts to bring sparkle and joy

After the year we’ve been through, we all deserve a little extra sparkle and joy in our lives. And with the holiday season just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to show the special people on your list how much you appreciate them with a gorgeous piece of jewelry to add to their collections.

Like fragrances, jewelry can be a bit personal, but these are tried-and-true gift categories for a reason — they make everyone feel spoiled. And while you can’t go wrong with classics like a pair of diamond studs, there’s more out there to consider: We’ve rounded up 10 not-so-basic jewelry gifts to uplift their spirits (and/or for you to show off at your next holiday party).

Mejuri x Sarah Harris earrings, $230, mejuri.com

From Canadian brand Mejuri’s second partnership with British fashion editor Sarah Harris, these two-tone drop earrings are a great gift for the cool girls on your list. Bonus: They can also be transformed into huggies with the removable lower loop.