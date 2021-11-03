These are the most stylish Canadian fashion gifts

For those who don’t want to part with their summer bucket hats, here’s the winter 2021 edition.

Canada Goose gloves, $175, canadagoose.com

With a slim fit, soft-shell cuffs and tech-friendly fingers, we promise they’ll be reaching for these leather gloves all winter long.

House of Hayla heels, $160, houseofhayla.com

Help a fashion friend out and gift them a pair of on-trend glam shoes. You know these silver heels have New Year’s Eve written all over them.

Bonlook sunglasses, $179, bonlook.ca

These angular tortoiseshell cat-eye sunnies are the perfect gift for those who love the classics but are open to a bit of edge.

Mejuri jewelry travel case, $95, mejuri.com

Ready for long-haul flights, weekend trips and gym visits alike, this soft leather jewelry case is the perfect gift for the jewelry layering enthusiasts in your life. Have it monogrammed for a personalized touch.

Lezé the Label masks, $50, lezethelabel.com

Featuring a silky fabric made of beech tree and antimicrobial copper yarn, these masks look elegant and feel comfortable against the skin. They come in a pack of two, so they’ll always have one handy.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca