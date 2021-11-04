A house under $600,000? ‘Crazy and impossible’ in the GTA, but possible for a fully-renovated spot in Hamilton

In September, a four bedroom, three bathroom home just ttwenty doors down, sold for just $575,000. Litchmore imagines the current listed price will be dropped down to under $600,000 to sell in a similar range.

Other homes in the area have sold for much less, but Litchmore suspects the number of renovations done on this home could be a reason why it’s been on the market for so long as they’re waiting for the right return. The brand new kitchen also boasts a fridge that still has a label sticker on it.

“Because they did all these renovations, they’re valuing it higher than something comparable (in the neighbourhood),” said Litchmore. “It’s not very common that a home is fully renovated. Even the landscaping outside has been done.”

The home also includes a modern fireplace in the living room. The house also comes with a massive lot. The renovated basement also provides buyers with the potential for converting it into a rental space.

As for the location, the house is in an up-and-coming area of Hamilton as the city has slowly become an attractive place for young people to live.

“There’s a cool young family scene there,” said Litchmore. “A lot of cool coffee shops, restaurants. It’s for a young hipster family. There’s also an artistic scene building out there — that’s why people want to go out there.”

In August, full-day GO Train services officially began in Hamilton, making it easier for those needing to get to transit to Toronto.

Tips to finding places like this: Litchmore says there’s a lot of similar older detached homes at this price range in Hamilton, Oshawa, Barrie and Cambridge.

These areas usually consist of a lot of homes that are over 60 years old. Litchmore advises buyers to try and find a home fully renovated that has been on the market for weeks and is close to potential transit spots. But in a lot of cases though, there will likely be renovation work that is needed.

Libaan Osman is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Reach him via email: losman@thestar.ca