Energy sector gains help boost S&P/TSX composite

TORONTO — Gains in the energy sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.21 points at 21,296.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 144.44 points at 36,013.14. The S&P 500 index was up 9.03 points at 4,669.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 95.41 points at 15,906.99.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.30 cents US compared with 80.53 cents US on Wednesday.