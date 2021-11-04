What Annie Murphy is wishing for this year

“No! Natasha [Lyonne] keeps texting me being like, ‘You better not say anything!’ But I had so much fun on that set. I really felt like a real actress because we shot it all over New York and I got to drive a convertible down the streets of Soho. And I got to shoot in the subway. It was a really fun experience, and working with Natasha—who has like a true alien brain that is functioning on all levels, all the time—it was very cool to watch her work.”

This year’s Hudson’s Bay campaign is all about doing the holidays your way. What’s the most random thing you’ve purchased from bed?

“Oh, gosh. Oh, this was kind of weird: I bought myself a salad spinner the other day. Really treated myself with a nice salad spinner.”

Was that the last thing you ordered?

“I believe it was. Oh, you know, it was actually light bulbs.”

It seems you are a very practical shopper.

“Nothing too extravagant over here. I’m sorry.”

What’s your online shopping style? Are you the late night type?

“I kind of do it in bursts. Like, a feeling takes me over and I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s time!’ And then I just go for it. It’s either that, or a couple of glasses of wine in and I’m like, ‘You know what would be great? Some clothes or like, a salad spinner.’”

What’s your favourite thing to eat in bed?

“Oh man, the list is long. As a casual before-bed snack, it would be cheddar Goldfish crackers. But then, we can go to, like, full meals with pizza and burritos … just not soup. I limit soup because it gets a little too sloppy.”

Fave holiday movie?

“Well, It’s a Wonderful Life is the go-to. I always watch that with my folks and weep from start to finish. Oh, and Elf. Elf is like a more modern classic. But that also is absolutely necessary every year and it never seems to get old.”

Best gift you’ve ever given and received?

“My love and friendship. And the same goes the other way.”

What does spending holidays your way mean to you?

“I know that it has been an absolutely insane four/five years living on this planet. And people need to take time to figure out what brings them joy. Whether that’s spending time with friends and family, or whether that’s posting up in bed for a couple of weeks and just treating yourself, that’s what I think everyone needs to do this season. It’s an important time to figure out what’s going to make you the happiest.”

What’s on your holiday wish list this year?

“You know what? I’m very, very, very lucky to have just about everything I need. Especially now that I have my salad spinner. But I would never turn down a nice candle.”

SHOP ANNIE’S HOLIDAY PICKS

Boy Smells Hypernature Quintet Scented Candle Set, $144, thebay.com

Why choose one candle when you can have them all? This prismatic set of votives smells as divine as it looks.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick, $50, thebay.com

The perfect holiday lip—encased in YSL’s iconic gilded tube—is as glam as glam can get.

Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massager, $249, thebay.com

A portable deep tissue massager is a guaranteed hit for the grown-ups on your list.

Oma The Label 18K Gold Plated Neumi Ear Cuff, $40, thebay.com

Channel your inner Alexis with this impossibly chic gold-plated ear cuff.

Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic, $204, thebay.com

This ultra-comfy tunic from Free People is ideal for curling up on the couch (or in bed!) while binge-watching your fave TV show.

