S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit advance

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was in record territory as it posted a triple-digit in late-morning trading, boosted by gains led by the energy, financial and industrial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.47 points at 21,449.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 309.22 points at 36,433.45. The S&P 500 index was up 31.74 points at 4,711.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 93.67 points at 16,033.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.24 cents US compared with 80.33 cents US on Thursday.