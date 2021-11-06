California dreaming: Get away to Napa Valley’s latest resort — right in a working winery

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Visiting sun-kissed vineyards is a highlight on virtually any trip to California wine country. Now, at the new Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, which opened in quaint Calistoga last month, you can do that — without even leaving the grounds.

The backstory: Bordered by the Palisades Mountains, the hotel is located within Elusa Winery and its 4.7-acre organic vineyard, which also opened in September (although it’s been a decade in the making). Run by Thomas Rivers Brown, one of Napa’s most distinguished vintners, the winery specializes in Cabernet Sauvignon, and several grape-to-glass experiences will be on offer at the Four Seasons, including hands-on winemaking sessions and tastings.

The space: Choose from 85 rooms, suites and villas (from $2,718), all of which boast views of the surrounding rolling hills and feature fireplaces and private terraces. The farmhouse-inspired esthetic, developed by local interior designer Erin Martin, feels like a sophisticated take on rustic, with shiplap walls, live-edge wooden headboards and large soaker tubs. The comfiest space, if you’re travelling with a group, is the free-standing Estate Villa, an almost 3,400-square-foot building next to the vineyard, with three bedrooms, an outdoor dining area and its own garden and pool.

The dining: The signature restaurant is Truss, helmed by executive chef Erik Anderson, formerly of San Francisco’s two-Michelin-starred Coi. Expect classic French technique combined with elevated Californian dishes, such as local white sturgeon and quail, served in an indoor-outdoor space. There’s also a 250-label wine list, many of the bottles originating from Calistoga, of course. A more casual menu can be found at the outdoor Campo Poolside, which focuses on Californian-Mexican fusion (tacos abound) using seasonal ingredients.

The extra amenities: Take a dip in one of the two outdoor pools (one heated and adults-only, one family-friendly), or head to the 24-hour gym, outfitted with Technogym equipment and a bocce ball court. Recoup at Spa Talisa, where treatments include an invigorating body scrub with grape seed leaves from the vineyard, and access to outdoor steam decks (a Calistogan ritual).

The nearby sights: Outside its wine-country roots, historic Calistoga was developed in the mid-1800s as a hot springs resort destination, and it remains a popular place for volcanic mud baths and other pampering. The hotel can also curate day trips with your choice of guided bike tours through the region, gallery and boutique hopping in town, or a family-friendly visit to the private wildlife preserve Safari West. For big-city sights, you’re just about 90 minutes away from everything San Francisco has to offer.

Book your stay.

Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.