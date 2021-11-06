Surfing in South Korea? Why Jeju Island is a welcoming place for new learners wanting to get the hang of it

The country’s first serious, original wave riders moved here in the 2000s, importing the pastime from places like California and Hawaii, and enthusiastically passing down what they knew.

A professional organization devoted to developing the domestic surfing industry, the Korea Surf League, dates back only to 2020, although the sport’s local popularity keeps growing among men and women alike. Surfing, it seems, is the opposite of an otherwise success-driven culture. It’s just about taking the waves as they come, in the ocean or in life: the antithesis of turbo-paced Seoul.

Eventually, we were ready to put our rookie techniques to the test, as the rainy day rolled up some decent beginner’s surf. Lying stomach-flat on long surf boards, my friends and I pretended to paddle with our arms, scooping up sand in a flurry.

At our teacher’s direction, we moved: brace on hands and toes, slide the right knee up to the hip, keep the gaze straight and pivot up onto the feet. I should have stretched beforehand!

Sam took us through our paces, again and again, correcting the position of our feet or reminding us to keep our knee up off the sand.

Then, there was no more time left for fear or doubt — I was as prepared for the water as I would ever feel. Pushing my board out to the waves, I climbed aboard and laid still, my body long and flat, bracing for my countdown.

“One… two… go!”

I lurched forward as Sam pushed against the tail of my surfboard. I thought the rushing would soon stop, but the board only propelled faster. My first wave was catching me.

“Up! Up!”

The mantra of steps we had drilled earlier on the sandy beach raced through my head. To my surprise, they clicked calmly through my mind and body: eyes forward, hands and toes, right knee-to-hip, pivot onto feet, hands off the board… and there I was.

I was riding my little wave. I couldn’t help but laugh, breathing in the cool, salty air with a sense of relief, coasting to shore swelling with a joy I wouldn’t soon forget.

Travellers are reminded to check on public health restrictions that could affect their plans.