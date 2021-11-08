Sandro, 34, just bought a house in Toronto. Making $150,000, he’s worried about his future finances. How can he prepare?

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc., on Sandro’s first home.

Sandro is excited but apprehensive about moving into his first home in December, and understandably so. The good news is there are a couple of government programs to help with the closing costs.

Some provinces, including Ontario, offer land transfer tax rebates to qualifying first-time homebuyers. Homes in the city of Toronto also qualify for a rebate for first-time buyers. Sandro could be eligible for up to $8,875 of combined rebates. He should discuss this with his real estate lawyer. He will also be able to claim the homebuyer’s amount on his tax return in April as a first-time homebuyer. This is a federal tax credit that could result in a tax refund of $750. Some provinces also offer provincial rebates, but not Ontario.

It sounds like Sandro has been able to afford a home in Toronto in part due to saving up while living at home, but also because of an inheritance from his grandfather. He is in a fortunate position, and no doubt it is exciting for him and his partner to be on their own.

One thing I feel compelled to push back on is that Sandro and his partner know their new home is going to be a good investment. It may well appreciate a lot in the future. But given how much real estate prices have already risen over the past 25 years since bottoming out in 1996, the appreciation over the next 25 years may not be as strong. Regardless, a homeowner should be careful about considering their home an investment. A home is a place to live, and unless you are living in a massive home you plan to downsize in retirement, or you expect to move from a big city to a small town, you may always live in a comparable home. You may be limited in how much of your “investment” you can use to fund your retirement.

RRSPs, TFSAs, pensions and rental real estate are true investments that can be used to provide retirement income. Given Sandro’s high income, RRSP contributions would be a good tax and savings tool for him, generating tax refunds of 43 per cent at a $150,000 combined salary and bonus.

He acknowledges there could be more expenses for them as homeowners and that is something to plan for. Property taxes, home insurance, repairs and renovations can be expensive. They are putting down a big down payment, so they may want to consider a home equity line of credit as an emergency fund.

Sandro and his partner should try to track their expenses and set saving and spending targets going into their first year of home ownership and living together. They should also come up with parameters for their day-to-day expenses, how they will contribute, and start to plan their future financial goals together. They should also review their disability insurance coverage and life insurance needs, and ensure they have up-to-date wills and powers of attorney.

The results: He spent less. Spending in week 1: $406 Spending in week 2: $305

How he thinks he did: “I spent about $100 less, but I’ll have to prepare soon to pay more than a thousand bi-weekly when I move in,” Sandro said.

This week, the two experimented with eating at home more and meal prepping. “We’ve been following guides on how to make delicious foods with minimal ingredients, hoping to cut food waste.”

Though the two are used to buying groceries on the day of to make whatever they feel like, this week has helped them realize that there are many uses for foods, and that they have to be more experimental. They also have to be more willing to stay at home.

“We are talking about limiting our nights and dinners out to once or twice a month,” Sandro added.

Take-aways: After reading the advice, Sandro’s first steps are to get a clearer understanding of his benefits as a first-time homebuyer.

“Buying a house is so complex and if you miss those details, you can lose a lot of money,” he said, adding that he has contacted his lawyer to go over the details step by step. “Even though I might not be a real estate agent, it’s good to be hyper aware of all the detail that has to go into this.”

The advice also made Sandro more clear about how he should view the house. “We did see it as a home first and foremost. I just get caught up in all this investment talk about how houses are basically a way out for people,” he said.

He had ideas to save a lot more to renovate, but will more closely watch the market to see how much he wants to put in. “Personally, I like the house as it is, even though some may see it as more rustic and not as modern,” he said.

Sandro also recognizes that he is incredibly lucky to have received an inheritance from his grandfather to help put down a large down payment. “I am an only child and my mom also happens to be an only child. I am definitely in a fortunate place,” he said.

Finally, Sandro and his partner will do their best to track their weekly-to-monthly spending as homeowners. “We are going from zero to 100 here. We have made a commitment to be willing to change our lifestyles,” he said.

