Canadian and U.S. stock markets down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index pulled back from a record close on Tuesday as losses in the energy, technology and base metal sectors weighed on the Toronto market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.20 points at 21,558.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.88 points at 36,290.10. The S&P 500 index was down 3.52 points at 4,681.73, while the Nasdaq composite was down 54.24 points at 15,832.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.45 cents US compared with 80.33 on Tuesday.